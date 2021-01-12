Leaders discuss security at Mississippi State Capitol after violence in D.C.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The is Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. This comes after violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6.

Capitol Police in Mississippi said they’re aware of the possibility of protests leading up to January 20.

A statement was released to 12 News from the Department of Finance and Administration. It stated, “The Office of Capitol Police is aware of the possibility of protests. Neither the department nor the Office of Capitol Police is able to discuss specific, confidential protocols or security measures.”

Mississippi Representative Chris Bell (D-District 65) stated, “I’m not concerned for my own safety, but I am concerned for the safety of those other individuals who work in the Capitol; those individuals who may not be able to get away from whatever may happen.”

Federal law enforcement agencies have advised police agencies to boost security at statehouses across the country following the attack at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI said they’re seeking information to help in their investigation of what took place on January 6.

