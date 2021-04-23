Leaders endorse candidates ahead of Jackson’s primary runoff election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election in Jackson, leaders announced their endorsements on Friday.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Supervisor Credell Calhoun both endorsed candidate Brian Grizzell for the Ward 4 seat. They also endorsed Councilman Charles Tillman for the Ward 5 seat.

Grizell will face Jacqueline Amos in the Ward 4 runoff, while Tillman will face Vernon Hartley in the Ward 5 runoff.

The municipal primary runoff will be on Tuesday, April 27. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The general election will be on June 8.