Leaders hold statewide prayer against COVID-19 in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Baptist Association in Canton organized a prayer with local church leaders outside of Merit Health Madison Sunday afternoon. Leaders in the community said they truly believe prayer will bring healing.

“We’re going to see that healing as God begins to just give people their health back and the Lord is going to do it. God’s going to move in a supernatural way as a result of what we are doing and we’re going to see some tremendous things happen,” said Pastor Robert Mccallum of Priestly Chapel Baptist Church.

More than 70 church leaders stood outside of Merit Health exchanging prayers for those inside and for the families who have loss loved ones.

The next statewide prayer is toward the end of February and will continue on until the end of the pandemic.