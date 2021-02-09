Leaders meet to discuss how to stop crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Tuesday, February 9, there have been 17 homicides in the city of Jackson in 2021. Now, city leaders and community members are demanding a concrete plan to deal with crime.

A special meeting of the Law Enforcement AD-HOC Committee happened on Tuesday. Attendees discussed the morale in the Jackson Police Department and outlined specific steps. During the meeting, many different solutions were discussed, and police officers acknowledged more needs to be done.

Officers sad they are doing their best with the resources they currently have.

Chief James Davis said, “Our bottom line goal is to address violent crime in the city of Jackson.”

Police morale was also a topic of discussion, and Chief Davis said one of the biggest morale killers is having to field release criminals due to the lack of jail space.

“People feel that they aren’t going to jail they will get more aggressive in doing misdemeanor crimes. So we have many things that play a role in the violent crime,” he stated.

Leaders believe the reason for the spike in crime is due to a shortage of officers. The Jackson Police Department is budgeted for 352, and they are short 51. Chief Davis said those jobs will be filled with new recruits.

“They’ll be boots on the ground, and the experienced officers that we have will move up to investigations.”

Last year, there were 129 homicides. Forty of those homicides remain unsolved.

Chief Davis believes there is a gang problem in the of Jackson. Jackson police have six officers designated to a gang unit. The chief would not give further details about the operation.

Those who attended the meeting also discussed what to do about convenience stores as a target for violent crimes.

Councilman Charles Tillman said, “Towsome stores get special privileges to break out laws and cause all of these problems in our communities.”

Councilmembers and Jackson police discussed putting a curfew on convenience stores and connecting video cameras to the real-time command center or even increasing police presence at those stores.

Police said the Real-Time Command Center is working and they are working to get more cameras around the city.

Chief Davis said he is in favor of the current curfew, and it can help stop youth involvement in crimes.