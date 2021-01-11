Leaders push for completion of Yazoo Backwater Pump Project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, state and national leaders gathered in Vicksburg to hail the progress made toward completing the Yazoo Backwater Pump Project.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith joined Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and the heads of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the United States Army Corps of Engineers. Each emphasized how they believed the project will be crucial for the Delta’s future.

Leaders said the time has come for a new addition to the Flood Control Act. The 1941 law calls for a pumping station to force backwater, stuck behind the levees, back into the Mississippi River, if the river is too high for the Steele Bayou gates to be open.

The station would be built east of Highway 61, by the Big Sunflower. It will run on natural gas and only kick on once water reaches 87 feet above sea level.

The EPA vetoed the plan in 2008, but they’re on board this time. The plan needs to pass Congress, and both U.S. senators plan to push for it.

“We believe we can make that argument on a nonpartisan and bipartisan basis. Let me reiterate what the administrator said. The problem we have with the flooding in the South Delta is a government made problem. The flood we have, and we’ve had major floods in 2019 and 2020, and the flooding is caused by the way the federal government built this backwater project,” said Sen. Wicker.

Once the Army Corps of Engineers gets the green light on the project, they can break ground on the station. When that happens, the pumps could be completed in about four years.

LATEST STORIES: