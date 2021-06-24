Leake County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leake County deputies are asking the public to be on the look out for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said Patience Steen has long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Steen was last seen in Leake County in the Freeny area close to Highway 488 and Collier Road. She was walking in an unknown direction.

Deputies are asking for anyone who comes in contact with Steen to contact the sheriff’s office at 601-267-7362.