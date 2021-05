LATE WEEK: The rest of the work week looks gorgeous, with skies still clear for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s both Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY: Skies are clear this morning with certainly cooler temperatures as you head out the door. Many spots are in the middle 50s. We have calm weather in store for today with high pressure and clear skies over Mississippi. So it's going to be a gorgeous Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures slowly warming into the 70s by lunch hour, then into the upper 70s this afternoon. Still a tad below normal for early May, but a nice day.