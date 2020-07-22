Leakesville inmate death under investigation

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a state inmate at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.

Nathaniel Bryan Taylor, 32, was taken by ambulance to the Greene County Hospital Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room. The cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.

According to MDOC, Taylor was serving a total of 20 years for four sentences – robbery in Washington County and armed robbery, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all in Leflore County. He was sentenced on April 4, 2015, for the first conviction and Feb. 12, 2016, for the other three crimes.

