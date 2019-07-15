Learn new dance moves at 601 Dance workshop

Jackson, Miss (WJTV)- If you are interested in learning some dance moves, 601 Dance will have a workshop.

The workshop is to allows Missiapians to have fun while learning some new moves.

Choreographers from across the metro will be teaching the classes.

Instructors will teach styles such as Ballet, Contemporary, Tap, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Heels, and Dance Aerobics.

This year marks the third annual dance workshop which will take at Lindsey Claire’s Dance Company in Byram, Mississippi.

Saturday, July 27 is the day of the workshop, and check-in will begin at 8:15 am.

Call 601-345-1549 for more information and click here to signup for the workshop.

Saturday JULY 27, Join me along with other great instructors at Lindsey Claire Dance Company for an amazing workshop… Posted by 601 Dance on Thursday, July 11, 2019

Some of the featured dancers performed on the Millenium Tour 2019 alongside B2k in Jackson.