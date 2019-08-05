Learn what it takes to be a JPD officer

The journey for the 58th Police Recruit Class has begun.

Day in and day out, these men and women will be tested mentally and physically.

Chief Davis explains what type of recruits they’re looking for.

“They have to have a sense of compassion, they must be disciplined and that’s what you see here. It’s a lot of discipline because you are taking on the good, the bad and the ugly of life, and you have to have the discipline to enforce the laws, policies, and procedures of the police department”

On their first day, recruits were met with push ups, planks and sit ups. However, that was just the warm up.

“You’ve got sixteen weeks here training… because you’ve got to have your wits about yourself when you’re serving citizens”

Recruits will also learn through classroom based sessions.