Lee County man arrested for felony child abuse

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lee County man has been arrested and charged with felony physical child abuse.

Lee County deputies responded to a call on Tuesday, December 14 regarding concerns of the welfare of children at a home on County Road in Shannon.

Upon deputies’ arrival, Jeremy Lane Williams, 29, was taken into custody on several active warrants. The children were immediately taken to a medical facility to receive treatment for very serious injuries.

The children are now recovering.

Williams charges include four counts of felony child abuse, one count aggravated assault domestic violence. He is being held on a $1.1 million bond.

This investigation is ongoing.