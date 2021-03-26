Lee County to potentially see sales tax increase

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill to implement a three-quarter sales tax lives in Lee County. This comes after the City of Jackson’s push for a one percent sales tax earlier this month to fund the City’s aging water system.

During session Friday morning, talks to move forward with the bill authored by Senator Chad McMahan survived by a hair.

Senator McMahan shot down rumors of the increased tax going toward a jail. He cited there is no such language in the bill that talks about a jail.

Senator Angela Hill (R-Miss.) spoke passionately about her heavy opposition to the bill. She said part of the tax reform talks should be to reconsider giving counties back some of the sales tax they’re already collecting.

“The cities have been getting sales tax rebated to them, about 18 percent but the counties collect a lot of sales tax and get nothing back to them. It all goes to the state,” said Sen. Hill.

The bill barely passed earlier this week. Today, senators considered to move forward with the three-quarter sales tax bill for Lee County.