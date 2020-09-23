Lee Elementary announces semi-finalists for new namesake

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Lee Elementary School have narrowed down the list to six semi-finalists based on the nominating criteria.

The Lee Renaming Committee, consisting of teachers, students, parents, community members, school board members, and district personnel, met and selected from 30 different namesake recommendations.

The new namesake should:

Have ties to the local community.

Have made positive strides in education in the community.

Be relevant to students.

The six semi-finalists are:

Medgar Evers

Alice Harden

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba (The late)

Jessie Mosley

Aaron and Ollye Shirley

Margaret Walker-Alexander

Community members are encouraged to cast a vote for their favorite namesake among the six semi-finalists. The poll will remain live through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 28.

The Lee Renaming Committee will meet again on September 30 to narrow the list down to three finalists.

Students will participate in a school-based election the week of November 2.

