Lee Elementary closer to receiving new name, according to JPS

Courtesy: Jackson Public School District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Jackson Public School District, Lee Elementary is closer to receiving a new name. The Lee Elementary School Renaming Committee has narrowed its list of candidates to three finalists:

  • Drs. Aaron and Ollye Shirley
  • Dr. Jessie Mosley
  • Dr. Margaret Walker Alexander

JPS leaders said students will engage in lessons and activities based on information about the three finalists. They will also participate in a school-based election to select one finalist just before the November 3rd general election.

A new namesake for the school will be announced in November. Lee Elementary is currently named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

