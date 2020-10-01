Lee Elementary closer to receiving new name, according to JPS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Jackson Public School District, Lee Elementary is closer to receiving a new name. The Lee Elementary School Renaming Committee has narrowed its list of candidates to three finalists:
- Drs. Aaron and Ollye Shirley
- Dr. Jessie Mosley
- Dr. Margaret Walker Alexander
JPS leaders said students will engage in lessons and activities based on information about the three finalists. They will also participate in a school-based election to select one finalist just before the November 3rd general election.
A new namesake for the school will be announced in November. Lee Elementary is currently named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
