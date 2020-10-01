Lee Elementary closer to receiving new name, according to JPS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Jackson Public School District, Lee Elementary is closer to receiving a new name. The Lee Elementary School Renaming Committee has narrowed its list of candidates to three finalists:

Drs. Aaron and Ollye Shirley

Dr. Jessie Mosley

Dr. Margaret Walker Alexander

JPS leaders said students will engage in lessons and activities based on information about the three finalists. They will also participate in a school-based election to select one finalist just before the November 3rd general election.

A new namesake for the school will be announced in November. Lee Elementary is currently named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

