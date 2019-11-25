Left paralyzed from a drive-by shooting, 16-year-old Douglas Ramsey is living life to the fullest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In November of 2018, a simple family weekend party forever changed the Ramsey household when Douglas Ramsey who was 15 at the time was shot in the back from a random drive-by shooting.

Ramsey was playing football with cousins and neighbors at the Willow Point Apartment Complex at the time of the incident.

He was then rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he learned he lost his ability to walk or move at all from the waist down.

Douglas Ramsey today with reporter Alex Love, one year after the shooting. Douglas is fighting to recover and staying strong with faith, family, and friends.

This tragedy caught the attention of Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes of Ward three where the Ramsey family live.

Together Douglas, Councilman Stokes, and his parents have spoken out highly against gun violence in the city of Jackson.

Douglas Ramsey in Nov. 2018 with reporter Alex Love just two weeks after he was shot and paralyzed from the waist down. Still staying positive.

One year later the rehab has been a challenging road and Douglas says it’s hard to do the normal routines it takes to get through the day. But with support from his friends, family and keeping his faith in God the now 16-year-old is still smiling living his life to the fullest a teenager can.

