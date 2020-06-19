Legal experts explain why the fight for DACA is not over

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Immigrants known as dreamers in America are breathing a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court rejected the Trump Administration’s efforts to eliminate the program DACA. This move in the nation’s capital carries a big impact for thousands down here in Mississippi.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has been the lifeline for almost 700,000 immigrants being able to stay in America, despite being brought here illegally by parents at a young age. But still, the fight is not over.

The move was met with cheers outside the courts in D.C but back in Mississippi legal experts are holding their celebration.

“The Supreme Court did not decide whether they agreed with DACA,” Mississippi Immigration Rights Alliance Attorney L. Patricia Ice told us. “They just said the procedure wasn’t don’t correctly.”

“The ruling was that the president violated the Administrative Procedures Act,” Amelia McGowan with the Mississippi Center for Justice stated. “This temporary victory does not guarantee that people can apply for DACA initially.”

Since it’s passing in 2012 DACA has required a series of requirements and fees applicants must pay if they want to stay eligible.

“They had to come before they were age 15 in 2007,” Attorney Ice said. “They had to have good moral character meaning no felonies, they had to be in the United States continuously since 2007. They had to pay $495 to get it renewed.”

After calling America their home for all these years, experts worry if the program ends the state workforce will lose up to 2,700 people.

“Many people who have DACA status are health workers, many of them are working with COVID patients,” Attorney Ice added. “So this definitely would not be a good time to deport people.”

In the end, both attorneys agreed on the concept of immigration in America still needs action from Congress to reform and prevent innocent families from being caught in legal crossfires.

“Governments please show your heart let my parent be free and everybody else please,” 11-year-old Magdalena Gomez Gregorio of Scott County begged after the I.C.E raids back in August. “Don’t leave children crying.”

President Trump responded to the court’s decision on twitter indicating he wants to approach DACA finding a “legal solution that goes with the rule of law” and will only act in the “best interest of the American people”.