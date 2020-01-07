Legal group seeks federal inquiry into Mississippi prisons

Breaking News
FILE – In this July 21, 2010, photograph, employees leave the front gate of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. Another Mississippi inmate died at the hands of a fellow inmate, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, this time, at the penitentiary, bringing the death toll to four amid disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(AP) – Prisoner advocates are calling on the federal government to investigate Mississippi’s prison system for possible civil rights violations.

They say five deaths in recent days highlights deliberate violations of inmates’ constitutional rights.

The Southern Poverty Law Center and other groups say they will send the letter Tuesday to the U.S. Department of Justice. U.S. Rep Bennie Thompson called Sunday for a federal investigation.

The deaths and violence have focused attention on a prison system that fills only half its guard posts. The letter says violence is “directly linked to acute understaffing” and funding has declined.

