Legislative Budget Office to become courtroom for backlogged Hinds County cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of cases in Mississippi are being backlogged, including Hinds County. Judges in Hinds County are setting the bar high by projecting in six months, they may eliminate the backlog of cases in the county.

The Legislative Budget Office, which typically holds budget hearings at the Woolfolk building in downtown Jackson, will be transformed to a courtroom on Friday, February 12. The Mississippi Legislature requested $2.5 million to assist state courts.

Previously, cases have been tried in auditoriums and convention centers. Leaders hope the new space will help the Hinds County court with backlogged cases. The number of cases went up even more with the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Justice Mike Randolph said, “That is to get rid of the backlog in cases and get people justice as quickly as possible.”

A far as what cases are sitting in the dockets and how many cases are backlogged in Hinds County, Randolph said that report may be available in 30 days. He plans to meet with Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens next week about using COVID-19 funds to hire additional staff.