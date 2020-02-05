LEGO convention coming to metro in August

Will Canipe, 8, from Wake Forest, assembles a “car, boat, helicopter, submarine” alongside his grandfather, Giles Jeffreys, from Wendell, during the BrickUniverse Lego Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C. Canine said he plays with legos everyday “except when I’m at Disney World and I’m at the beach.”

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The metro’s first LEGO convention will happen in August 2020. The event will happen at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl on August 29 and 30.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes will be coming from San Diego, California to showcase more than 30 of his select LEGO displays, including an 8-foot high LEGO Model of New York City’s Woolworth Building.

Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will be bringing more than 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks to built with

Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies

Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks

The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees to build with

Tickets are $15 and are available for either Saturday, August 29 or Sunday, August 30. Click here for more information.