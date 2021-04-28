LEGO Festival coming to Jackson in September

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival will officially take place at the Clyde Muse Center in Jackson on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

LEGO fans will be able to enjoy live LEGO builds, meet professional LEGO artists, and see LEGO creations. In order to maintain safety, precautions and limited capacity will be enforced and less items will be available to touch.

Courtesy: BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival

The event is subject to change due to COVID-19. Organizers will observe guidance from state government and health officials.