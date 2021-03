LELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leland police are investigating after a male victim was killed Friday night on the 600 block of Huddleston Street.

According to police, officers found 21-year-old Larry Fults in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was then transported by ambulance to Delta Health Systems Emergency Room where he later died.

There is no motive or suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.