Less than 400 power outages in Jackson

UPDATE: 1/18/2020 7:51 p.m.

Less than 400 customers are remaining without power in Hinds County.

UPDATE: 1/18/2020 7:07 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The power outage was caused by a car crashing into a power pole.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Entergy is working to restore power to customers.





JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 1,000 power outages in Jackson.

The outages appear to be along Old Canton Road and surrounding streets.

There’s no word on what caused the outage.