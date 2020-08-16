Let Your Voices Be Heard Rally held at state capitol

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi State flag continues to be a hot topic as a commission works to choose a new design for the November ballot.

Hundreds of people showed up at the state capitol for the Let Your Voice Be Heard rally on Saturday.

Those who attended said they believe Mississippi voters should have a voice in the decision of the flag.

“I’m still learning, but I’m not backing down. I’m going to fight until the end because if they take our fight, they take everything,” said Laura Juneau.

