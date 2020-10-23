Let’s Make a Difference Day volunteers cleanup litter in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Jackson is a little cleaner thanks to the efforts of those who volunteered during Let’s Make a Difference Day. More than a dozen people worked to cleanup litter along Highland Drive, Robinson Road Extension and Raymond Road.

Make a Difference Day is part of the litter campaign that started in the city on Friday, October 16. Jackson leaders said the efforts are great, but people should stop littering in the city.

“We really need the residents to be more involved with litter removal and litter prevention. Do not throw it down in the first place, that would help us out significantly. We need to take pride in our city. We need to take pride in our city, and it starts with them,” said Lakesha Weathers, manager of the city’s Solid Waste Division.

Weathers said city employees will get together at least once a month for a litter cleanup.

