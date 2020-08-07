Life of Charles Evers celebrated with block party in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of people celebrated the life of James Charles Evers with the sharing of stories, good food and music during a block party in Jackson on Friday.

Wanda Evers, the daughter of Evers, said although they’re mourning a loss, they can’t be selfish. She said it was her father’s time to go home and be with the Lord and his brother Medgar Evers.

“My daddy would always say that this was his block. And when we put the sign up there, I said ‘Charles Evers, you got your block.’ He got his block, and we’re happy about that, and we just praise the City of Jackson for stepping up to be a part. Because if it wasn’t for him, a lot of us wouldn’t be where we are today.”

It was a celebration of life. Friends, family and city leaders from across the state came together to commemorate the legacy of Evers.

“He was a great leader, he was a great man and hes one of the smartest men I’ve ever met in my life,” said Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs.

“He would always tell me y’all need to get together down there at city hall and get things done,” said Jackson City Councilman Charles Tillman.

Throughout his 97 years of life Evers was a pillar in changing the history of Mississippi.

“We all appreciate his history, his legacy.What he has done to run for public office. His participation in the Civil Rights movement, but also we all have our own personal stories and so I think we love him for many reasons,” said Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Evers also owned WMPR Radio on Pecan Circle in West Jackson.

In honor of him, Pecan Circle was officially renamed James Charles Evers Circle, making his mark little more permanent on Mississippi.

