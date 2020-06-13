Life of Medgar Evers commemorated at Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Members of the Jackson City Council, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and Blues singer Bobby Rush joined the Evers family Saturday to commemorate the sacrifice of Civil Rights activist and icon Medgar Evers.

Friday, June 12 marked the 57th anniversary of Medgar Evers’ assassination. He was known for being a pioneer to fight segregation and voter oppression in Mississippi.

At his family home off the street named in his honor, a wreath dedication was held in his memory.

Evers daughter Reena Evers Everette spoke to the crowd about racial injustice sparking back up again in America with police brutality uncovered in cities across America.

She reflected on the message her dad spoke about being the one who makes the change.

“Hearing my fathers voice as I come in saying ‘it’s not done yet, it’s not done yet, let’s move this on it’s not done yet, I’m here with you.’ There’s a lot of progress that’s needed, we’ve gone backwards and changing some of the laws that was supposed to be for equality. I also want the change of heart because if it’s good in your heart and it’s good in your mind then it’s going to be good for the ballot.

Following the memorial service, people participated in a car pool parade through Jackson.