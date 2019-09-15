Eagle Lake neighbors give away hazardous materials damaged during the historic flooding

EAGLE LAKE, MS- WJTV Eagle Lake neighbors got a chance to give away certain items damaged in this year’s historic flooding.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality said giving the items away to the department makes it better on the environment. 12 News Shay O’Connor explains.

Saturday morning, bright and early, organizers with Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and others were out accepting hazardous materials like paints, pesticides and propane cylinders damaged during the recent flooding in Eagle Lake.



Dennis Kelly the Environmental Administrator with Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality said “We’ve got led acid batteries that will be sent to a led acid battery recycle. We’ve got oils that will be poured off an going to an oil recycle. Paints. Pesticides. Other solvents. Are all collected and sent for proper disposal.”

Kelly said when hazardous materials are disposed of improperly, it could cause issues at the landfill. That could cause even greater issues down the line. Kelly said it’s particularly important that the collection happen in the Eagle Lake community, where flooding impacted nearly the entire area.

Dennis Kelly said “Eagle Lake had a very bad situation. In this area alone the water was over six ft deep. Well over my head. So the residents need any help they can to get rid of all the old materials and so therefore we are trying to help as best we can. That’s why we are here.”

All like items are grouped together and distributed for proper disposal. Making it easier on community members and the county alike.

Eagle Lake residents can visit the Warren County website for ways to give away hazardous materials.