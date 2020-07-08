Lightning causes oil fire in Jefferson Davis County

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Collins Fire Department responded to an oil storage tank fire in Jefferson Davis County on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. at an industrial plant just south of Bassfield.

Upon arrival, crews found four, 350 Barrel Crude oil storage, tanks with one engulfed in flames due to a lightning strike. The other three tanks were at risk.

The Bassfield, Prentiss, Goodhope and Granby Fire Departments assisted with the oil fire.

CFD responded with its Industrial Firefighting Response Trailers to the scene.

There were no injuries.



