Lily Pad Cafe Opening to Provide Jobs for Special Needs

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Lily Pad Cafe is a new restaurant focused on providing workforce training to people with developmental disabilities.

The restaurant is coming to Ridgeland this December and will be located in Old Towne Ridgeland at N.Wheatley St., which is currently M7 Coffeehouse.

According to the US bureau of labor and statistics, 80.7% of people with disabilities are unemployed.

The Lillypad cafe will run as a nonprofit restaurant focus on employing and training individuals with disabilities to give them work skills and confidence is necessary to obtain employment with other businesses.

The cafe will also work with local restaurants and retail establishments so cafe employees can venture off and work with these partners.

The Lily Pad has raised $160,000 and has a goal of $500,000 to cover the cost of the building and renovations.

Supporters can sponsor a brick or a table, and corporations can also purchase naming rights for the Lily Pad Fountain, the cafe patio, and each dining room space by visiting the campaign website at www.thelilypadms.com.

The top three fundraising families also will have naming rights to one of the cafe menu items.

The Lily Pad foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and all donations can be used as a charitable deduction for federal income tax purposes.