Lincoln County man uses daughter’s jersey number to win $95K jackpot

Courtesy: Mississippi Lottery Corporation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, a Lincoln County man claimed the $95,000 jackpot from the August 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the man chose his own numbers, including his daughter’s basketball number “13” for last night’s drawing. The winner said he once neglected to use the number 13 when playing and swore he’d never forget again. This time, he included her jersey number.

The winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Mart at 217 Highway 51 in Brookhaven.

1-13-24-29-33 were the numbers for Thursday night’s drawing.

