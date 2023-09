LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lincoln County woman was killed in a crash on Tuesday, September 12.

The Daily Leader reported Melissa Allred, 36, was killed during the single-vehicle crash on Montgomery Road around 8:00 p.m.

Authorities said her vehicle left the road, struck a ditch and then struck a tree. They said she was ejected from the vehicle.

Allred died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.