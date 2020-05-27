Lion’s Club Park in Clinton opens to public

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The new Lion’s Club Park in Olde Town Clinton is now open, and city officials said it has something for everyone.

The updated playground is designed for children of all disabilities. It’s ADA compliant and visually impaired friendly.

“Any child can play regardless of their limitations. So any of the implements here, they can get on or off. They can play with their siblings. Their friends don’t have to stand off to the side,” explained Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher.

City leaders believe that the enhanced park will provide generations of neighbors the opportunity to make more memories and continue the rich history of a great community park in the heart of Olde Towne.

Along with having an ability inclusive playground, the park also includes a picnic pavilion, walking trail, amphitheater for live music and restrooms.

The new Lion’s Club Park is located at 251 East Leake Street, directly across East Leake Street from the former park location.