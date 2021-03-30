Liquor Store Owner Concerned about House Bill 1135

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislature passed house bill 1135 which will allow home deliveries of alcohol.

After being passed, the bill now heads to Governor Tate Reeves for his signature and if signed into law the bill will go into effect beginning July 1st.

The owner of Ridgeland Discount Wine and Spirits, Rudy Daghmach has some concerns about the bill. Making sure deliveries don’t go to underage children and those already intoxicated is his main concern.

The bill states that the deliverer must return the alcohol back to the retailer if the buyer is under 21, appears intoxicated, and fails to provide ID.

Daghmach agrees with the protocols, but feels home deliveries will create more work and prefers the curbside method they have incorporated since the pandemic.

Daghmach says, “it’s easier in front of the store to deal with customers. If he’s already drunk or tipsy or underage, we just refuse service. But to drive, that means we need to hire more employees and lately it’s been very hard to find employees.”

If Governor Tate Reeves does sign the bill, it will make Mississippi the 31st state to offer alcohol home deliveries.