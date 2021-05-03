LIST: Free food and deals for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Teacher Appreciation Week starts on Monday, May 3 and ends on Friday, May 7.

Teachers have had to deal with a lot since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and this week, various restaurants and companies are giving back to educators.

BRproud is doing their small part to honor teachers this week by providing a go-to list for freebies and deals during Teacher Appreciation Week.

The online media website, Thrillist has compiled a list and some of the highlights are listed below:

Free Food for Teachers:

Krispy Kreme

The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.

When: Through December 31

Sonic

The deal: Teachers can snag a free large drink or Slush with any purchase when they use the code “TEACHERS” while ordering online or through the Sonic app.

When: Through May 9

Food Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week:

Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Teachers and school staff can trim 20% off their order at participating sports bar locations all week.

When: May 3-7

Other Food Deals Available Right Now:

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards and get a $10 bonus card that can be redeemed from May 17 to July 18.

When: Through May 15

Cracker Barrel

The deal: Purchase the All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Sunday Homestyle Chicken Family Meal Basket for Mother’s Day weekend to get a $10 bonus gift card that can be used anytime from May 8 to June 13.

When: May 7-9

Red Lobster

The deal: Drop $50 on a Red Lobster gift card and you’ll get a bonus coupon for $10 off a in-restaurant, To Go, or delivery order that hits a $30 minimum. That coupon can be used anytime in July or August.

When: Through June 30

Smashburger

The deal: Current and retired firefighters can swing by Smashburger to grab a totally free Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

When: May 4

Smoothie King

The deal: Get $0 delivery fees when you order through its website or mobile app. You’ll also have to hit the $10 minimum.

When: Through May 15

Subway

The deal: If you buy $25 in gift cards in-restaurant or online, you’ll get a coupon for a free six-inch sub that can be redeemed from July 1 to August 30.

When: Through June 30

Wendy’s

The deal: Buy a Premium Hamburger and get another one for a buck inside the Wendy’s app.

When: Through May 23

USA TODAY followed suit and created their own list which focuses more on Teacher Appreciation Day.

Teacher Appreciation Day is on Tuesday, May 4 and below you will find some of the deals listed by USA TODAY:

McDonald’s:

Free McFlurry: Try the new Caramel Brownie McFlurry for free May 4 with app deal

Dates of the teacher deals and participation can vary by location. Most offers require teachers to show a school ID.

To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant’s app or be signed up for emails.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes:

From Monday through Wednesday, get $3 off a $10 or more purchase on the MOOYAH Rewards App or online order using coupon code THANKS.

Office Depot:

From Sunday through Saturday, teachers who are Office Depot and OfficeMax Rewards members will receive 25% back in rewards on a qualifying purchase when they present a unique coupon and rewards number at checkout. The coupon will be available online at officedepot.com/teachers beginning Sunday.

Taco Bell: Get a free taco May 4:

Taco Bell says it has created a new “lunar phase” that it has dubbed “Taco Moon.”

And since the fast-food chain says the moon will look like a taco on Tuesday, it will offer free tacos around the world. In the U.S., the free tacos will be crunchy, the chain said in a news release.

But when the offer is available depends on how you order it.

The free taco is available all day Tuesday when ordering online or through the app, and it’s available from 8 to 11:59 p.m. when ordering in-store.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, which is Cinco de Mayo, Taco Bell will also offer its rewards members 150 bonus points on the $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box and the $15 Build Your Own Taco Party Pack.

Zaxby’s:

The chain with more than 900 locations in 17 states is offering teachers with a valid ID a buy-one-get-one Big Zax Snak Meal Thursday while supplies last.

As more deals are made available, BRproud will share them in this story.