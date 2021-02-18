List of cities placed under boil water notices due to freezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several cities were placed under boil water alerts on Thursday due to the freezing temperatures in Mississippi. The alerts are listed below:
- City of Lumberton – Affects 2,086 customers
- Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to the freezing temperatures.
- Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.
- The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.
- City of Raymond – Affects 2,894 customers
- Pattison Water Association (Claiborne County) – Affects 3,300 customers
Jackson leaders also issued a city-wide boil water notice earlier this week. A boil water notice was issued for the City of McComb and the Center Ridge Water Association in Smith County on Wednesday.