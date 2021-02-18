List of cities placed under boil water notices due to freezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several cities were placed under boil water alerts on Thursday due to the freezing temperatures in Mississippi. The alerts are listed below:

City of Lumberton – Affects 2,086 customers Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to the freezing temperatures. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.



City of Raymond – Affects 2,894 customers Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to the freezing temperatures. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.



Pattison Water Association (Claiborne County) – Affects 3,300 customers Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to the freezing temperatures. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.



Jackson leaders also issued a city-wide boil water notice earlier this week. A boil water notice was issued for the City of McComb and the Center Ridge Water Association in Smith County on Wednesday.