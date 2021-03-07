List of Jackson Public Schools to return in-person on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced that 30 schools will open Monday, March 8 after improvement in the schools’ water pressure.

The following schools will be open for in-person learning:

Baker Elementary

Bates Elementary

Boyd Elementary

Casey Elementary

Clausell Elementary

Galloway Elementary

Green Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Lake Elementary

McLeod Elementary

McWillie Elementary

North Jackson Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Obama Magnet Elementary

Smith Elementary

Spann Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary

Van Winkle Pre-K Center

Walton Elementary

Wells APAC (Power)

Bailey APAC Middle

Cardozo Middle

Kirksey Middle

Northwest Middle

Callaway High

Murrah High

Lanier High

Capital City Alternative School

Career Development Center

REAP

Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools. Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.