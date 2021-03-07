List of Jackson Public Schools to return in-person on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced that 30 schools will open Monday, March 8 after improvement in the schools’ water pressure.
The following schools will be open for in-person learning:
- Baker Elementary
- Bates Elementary
- Boyd Elementary
- Casey Elementary
- Clausell Elementary
- Galloway Elementary
- Green Elementary
- John Hopkins Elementary
- Lake Elementary
- McLeod Elementary
- McWillie Elementary
- North Jackson Elementary
- Oak Forest Elementary
- Obama Magnet Elementary
- Smith Elementary
- Spann Elementary
- Timberlawn Elementary
- Van Winkle Pre-K Center
- Walton Elementary
- Wells APAC (Power)
- Bailey APAC Middle
- Cardozo Middle
- Kirksey Middle
- Northwest Middle
- Callaway High
- Murrah High
- Lanier High
- Capital City Alternative School
- Career Development Center
- REAP
Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools. Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.