List of Jackson Public Schools to return in-person on Monday

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced that 30 schools will open Monday, March 8 after improvement in the schools’ water pressure.

The following schools will be open for in-person learning:

  • Baker Elementary 
  • Bates Elementary 
  • Boyd Elementary
  • Casey Elementary 
  • Clausell Elementary
  • Galloway Elementary
  • Green Elementary
  • John Hopkins Elementary
  • Lake Elementary 
  • McLeod Elementary
  •  McWillie Elementary 
  • North Jackson Elementary
  • Oak Forest Elementary
  • Obama Magnet Elementary
  • Smith Elementary
  • Spann Elementary
  • Timberlawn Elementary
  • Van Winkle Pre-K Center
  • Walton Elementary
  • Wells APAC (Power)
  • Bailey APAC Middle 
  • Cardozo Middle 
  • Kirksey Middle 
  • Northwest Middle 
  • Callaway High
  • Murrah High 
  • Lanier High 
  • Capital City Alternative School
  • Career Development Center
  • REAP 

Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools. Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.

