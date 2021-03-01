List of JPS schools returning to in-person learning on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Jackson Public School District announced 19 schools have adequate water pressure and will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, March 2. Schools that will be open Tuesday, March 2 include:                 

  1. Baker Elementary 
  2. Bates Elementary 
  3. Casey Elementary 
  4. Capital City Alternative School
  5. Green Elementary 
  6. Lake Elementary 
  7. McLeod Elementary 
  8. Obama Magnet Elementary 
  9. Spann Elementary 
  10. Wells APAC (Power) 
  11. Bailey APAC Middle 
  12. Cardozo Middle 
  13. Kirksey Middle 
  14. Northwest Middle 
  15. Callaway High 
  16. Lanier High 
  17. Murrah High 
  18. Provine High 
  19. REAP 

According to district leaders, all other JPS schools will continue virtual learning only until the water pressure has improved. Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools.

Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.

