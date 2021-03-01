List of JPS schools returning to in-person learning on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Jackson Public School District announced 19 schools have adequate water pressure and will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, March 2. Schools that will be open Tuesday, March 2 include:

Baker Elementary Bates Elementary Casey Elementary Capital City Alternative School Green Elementary Lake Elementary McLeod Elementary Obama Magnet Elementary Spann Elementary Wells APAC (Power) Bailey APAC Middle Cardozo Middle Kirksey Middle Northwest Middle Callaway High Lanier High Murrah High Provine High REAP

According to district leaders, all other JPS schools will continue virtual learning only until the water pressure has improved. Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools.

Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.