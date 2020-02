RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Barnett Reservoir officials are continuing to hold water in the lake north of Jackson to delay flooding downstream on the Pearl River. The National Weather Service is still forecasting a crest of 38-feet in Jackson on Sunday morning, which would be the third highest on record.

During Friday’s conference call with Barnett Reservoir, National Weather Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies, it was reported that many sites in the Pearl River basin north of the lake had already crested and were beginning to fall. That water is still headed to the reservoir, where a peak inflow of 83,000 cubic feet per second is forecast for Sunday.