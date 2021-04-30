List of school, business closures due to low water pressure in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following an early morning fire at O.B. Curtis water treatment plant Friday in Ridgeland, multiple schools and businesses have decided to close due to low water pressure.
SCHOOLS
- Jackson State University will close immediately.
- St.Andrew’s Lower School dismissed students early. No after School Care or Enrichment programs today.
BUSINESSES
- The Mississippi Department of Health Central Office
12 News will update the list as more schools and businesses announce closures.