List of school, business closures due to low water pressure in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following an early morning fire at O.B. Curtis water treatment plant Friday in Ridgeland, multiple schools and businesses have decided to close due to low water pressure.

SCHOOLS

Jackson State University will close immediately.

St.Andrew’s Lower School dismissed students early. No after School Care or Enrichment programs today.

BUSINESSES

The Mississippi Department of Health Central Office

12 News will update the list as more schools and businesses announce closures.