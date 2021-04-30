List of school, business closures due to low water pressure in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:
Boil Water Alert_429961

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following an early morning fire at O.B. Curtis water treatment plant Friday in Ridgeland, multiple schools and businesses have decided to close due to low water pressure.

SCHOOLS

  • Jackson State University will close immediately.
  • St.Andrew’s Lower School dismissed students early. No after School Care or Enrichment programs today. 

BUSINESSES

  • The Mississippi Department of Health Central Office

12 News will update the list as more schools and businesses announce closures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories