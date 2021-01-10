List of school closures and schedule changes due to winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to inclement weather that is expected across central Mississippi on Monday, Jan. 11, several schools will be closed out of safety reasons.
The following list are confirmed school closures:
- Vicksburg Warren County School District closed Monday, Jan. 11; will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 12
- Holmes Community College closed Monday, Jan. 11; will return to normal operations at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
- Hinds County School District Schools closed Monday, Jan. 11; will reopen on Tuesday, January 12, 2021
*This list will update as more school officials announce its closure and/or schedule change
