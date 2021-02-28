List of schools to return to in-person learning Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following water restorations in select areas across Jackson, several schools are returning to in-person learning on Monday, March 1.

Jackson Public School District announced 20 schools will be allowed to return to campus. The following schools are listed below:

  • Baker Elementary
  • Bates Elementary
  • Casey Elementary
  • Clausell Elementary
  • Green Elementary
  • John Hopkins Elementary
  • Lake McLeod Elementary
  • Obama Magnet Elementary
  • Spann Elementary
  • Wells APAC
  • Bailey APAC
  • Cardozo Middle
  • Kirksey Middle
  • Northwest Middle
  • Callaway High
  • Lanier High
  • Murrah High
  • Provine High
  • REAP

All other JPS schools will remain virtual.

Byram Middle School, Gary Road Intermediate and Gary Road Elementary​ School will also reopen Monday, March 1, for in-person and virtual learners during its normal operating hours, according to Hinds County School District.

