List of schools to return to in-person learning Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following water restorations in select areas across Jackson, several schools are returning to in-person learning on Monday, March 1.

Jackson Public School District announced 20 schools will be allowed to return to campus. The following schools are listed below:

Baker Elementary

Bates Elementary

Casey Elementary

Clausell Elementary

Green Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Lake McLeod Elementary

Obama Magnet Elementary

Spann Elementary

Wells APAC

Bailey APAC

Cardozo Middle

Kirksey Middle

Northwest Middle

Callaway High

Lanier High

Murrah High

Provine High

REAP

All other JPS schools will remain virtual.

Byram Middle School, Gary Road Intermediate and Gary Road Elementary​ School will also reopen Monday, March 1, for in-person and virtual learners during its normal operating hours, according to Hinds County School District.