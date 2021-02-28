List of schools to return to in-person learning Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following water restorations in select areas across Jackson, several schools are returning to in-person learning on Monday, March 1.
Jackson Public School District announced 20 schools will be allowed to return to campus. The following schools are listed below:
- Baker Elementary
- Bates Elementary
- Casey Elementary
- Clausell Elementary
- Green Elementary
- John Hopkins Elementary
- Lake McLeod Elementary
- Obama Magnet Elementary
- Spann Elementary
- Wells APAC
- Bailey APAC
- Cardozo Middle
- Kirksey Middle
- Northwest Middle
- Callaway High
- Lanier High
- Murrah High
- Provine High
- REAP
All other JPS schools will remain virtual.
Byram Middle School, Gary Road Intermediate and Gary Road Elementary School will also reopen Monday, March 1, for in-person and virtual learners during its normal operating hours, according to Hinds County School District.