LIST: Trick-or-Treat times for Halloween 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is just around the corner, and WJTV 12 News is putting together a list of 2021 Trick or Treat times from across Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt.

Several counties and towns are still deciding when their Trick-or-Treat events will be happening. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.

Central Mississippi:

Brookhaven – Saturday, October 30 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Clinton – Sunday, October 31

Jackson – Saturday, October 30

Natchez – Saturday, October 30

Pearl – Saturday, October 30

Richland – Saturday, October 30

Ridgeland – Sunday, October 31

Vicksburg – Sunday, October 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pine Belt: