Listen to Free Digital Exclusive Concert with Ashley Hess on Jessop’s Jukebox

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JUKEBOX– ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) In this episode of Jessop’s Jukebox, one of the happiest people I’ve met that sings some pretty sad songs. Ashley Hess is best known for being an alumnus of the hit ABC Television show, American Idol. Sit back, turn up the volume and enjoy this digital exclusive FREE 3-song-set mini-concert!

I recently sat down with Ashley for an extended interview on my Jessop’s Journal series. You can CLICK HERE to watch the full twenty-three minute interview (and yes, she did sing in that interview as well…including the American Idol audition song that wowed the judges).

To me music is “poetry set in motion.” Live music performances have not had a lot of motion lately. I’m blessed to have a nice big megaphone with Jessop’s Journal that might be able to help spread the word about specific professional musicians.

American Idol judges had high praise for Ashley. Katy Perry called her a “bonafide star” and Luke Bryant said she was “world-class” and an “iconic talent.” High praise indeed.

Ashley grew up in the San Francisco Bay area with musically inclined parents. Here’s a trivia question answer…Ashley played the clarinet as a 5th grader.

Her path to fame started doing cover songs on YouTube. Her first performance in front of a live audience was at a place in Provo, Utah called Sammy’s.

She performed a beautiful rendition of a Norah Jones song in her American Idol audition. Yes – I did get her to sing some of that in our interview as well. She did quite well on the national show and then started touring. Then….well, COVID hit and performers all over the world sheltered in place.

One of the things that I love about Ashley Hess is the fact that she told me she didn’t want to sing other people’s song her whole life and so she started writing and performing her own work. I especially liked her new song, “Grain of Salt.”

Just for the record, I did get Ashley to agree on-camera to save me seats when she eventually gets a Grammy.

I’m not going to give away everything that we talked out. I do want you to watch and then share with someone that enjoys a good story and nice music. You won’t be disappointed.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

