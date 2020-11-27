Little Rock, MS native Andy Ogletree finishes low amateur at Masters

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Six American oil executives held for three years in Venezuela were found guilty of corruption charges by a judge Thursday and immediately sentenced to prison, defense lawyers said, dashing hopes of a quick release that would send them home to their families in the United States.

Some relatives had been bracing for the disheartening outcome, which came on the evening of Thanksgiving Day. Defense attorney Jesus Loreto called the trial's result "bad news" and said the verdict was based on little or no proof presented by government prosecutors.