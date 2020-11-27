After winning the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship, Little Rock Mississippi native Andy Ogletree was able to live out his dream of playing with his childhood idol Tiger Woods at the Masters. Ogletree, ranked the fourth best amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, finished low amateur at the most prestigious Major in golf. Ogletree turned professional immediately following the tournament and hopes to inspire other young golfers in Mississippi to follow their dreams.
Little Rock, MS native Andy Ogletree finishes low amateur at Masters
The Georgia Tech golf alum was paired with his childhood idol Tiger Woods