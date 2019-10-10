Live Blog: Hood comes out attacking Reeves in first debate

The following live blog will be updated throughout the evening and during Thursday night’s debate. It’ll feature updates from the candidates and Nexstar Media Group reporters covering the event. Check back for updates. If you’d like to watch tonight’s debate, you can click here.

7:35 p.m.

The candidates differed when it came to background checks on guns. Reeves said background checks shouldn’t be required on all gun purchases. Hood disagreed saying it’s necessary in the process.

On the issue of retailers deciding not to sell automatic weapons, Reeves said that’s a bad decision and customers can choose where to shop. Hood said they’re decisions by private companies and businesses have the right to make those decisions.

7:32 p.m.

On the issue of Mississippi’s state flag, Hood said it would be up to the legislature on whether its design was changed. He did say the flag should united people.

Reeves says the flag design should be changed by a vote of the people rather than lawmakers.

The Lt. Gov. said public universities should fly the state flag in order to receiving funding. The Attorney General said it’s not required by law and funding shouldn’t be tied to the flag.

Should public universities that don’t fly the Mississippi flag due to its connection with the confederacy lose public funding? #MSGovDebate pic.twitter.com/7G32m1OKiY — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) October 11, 2019

7:30 p.m.

The moderators asked each candidate a specific question. When Hood was asked if he’d endorse Democrat Jennifer Riley for Attorney General, he declined to do so.

Reeves was questioned about not being endorsed by Republican opponent Bill Waller and losing his home county in the primary. Reeves danced around the question saying he’s working to earn every vote he can.

7:25 p.m.

Reeves says he’ll find a way to improve the state infrastructure without raising taxes. Hood responded by saying the state’s roads are in bad shape on Reeves’ watch.

Reeves said it was clear Hood would raise the state’s gas tax. Hood responded by saying Reeves was “making things up.”

7:15 p.m.

On the issue of Medicaid expansion, Hood said the reason why it hasn’t yet happened in Mississippi is because Reeves is in the pockets of healthcare providers.

Reeves responded by saying Hood isn’t concerned with the issues — he’s only concerned with attacking Reeves. The Lt. Gov. went on to say he’s against “Obamacare” expansion and said the state can’t afford it.

Hood responded by saying Reeves doesn’t have a healthcare plan to keep rural hospitals open.

7:10 p.m.

Reeves discussed the recent rollout of his education plan and how he plans to fund raises for teachers. Hood responded by saying Reeves hasn’t done enough and teachers need higher salaries. It’s worth noting Reeves also said he hopes to provide more money for the state’s educators.

7:05 p.m.

The first question of Thursday night’s debate centered around the controversy about Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and a frontage road that was proposed in his neighborhood. Reeves labeled a story saying he was pushing the project “false news” and criticized Hood for launching the investigation.

Hood replied by saying their was proof of political pressure by Tate’s office. However, Hood said he’d allow the next attorney general to determine whether charges should be brought forward.

#MSGovDebate | AG Hood says he conducted investigation on road w/o politics but then put out this political ad. Question is whether he’s contradicting himself. pic.twitter.com/NTHkd3bZ3o — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) October 11, 2019

7:00 p.m.

The debate is now live across the state of Mississippi. You can watch live by clicking here.

6:45 p.m.

With the debate just minutes away, candidates are huddled with their teams making final debate preps. We got an exclusive look inside their campaign rooms as the big event inches closer.

Jim Hood (D) and his team minutes before Thursday night’s debate at the University of Southern Mississippi

Tate Reeves (R) makes final notes before Thursday night’s debate at the University of Southern Mississippi

6:30 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and his team are preparing for tonight’s event in their campaign room at the venue while Attorney General Jim Hood arrived minutes ago after spending the afternoon back at his hotel, according to campaign representatives. The debate is roughly 30 minutes away.





PIC: Crowd continues to file in ahead of tonight's 7 p.m. #MSGovDebate pic.twitter.com/vF9KCwVnso — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) October 10, 2019

6:10 p.m.

The doors are now open to the Joe Paul Theater. Many attendees are taking part in a reception hosted by the president of the University of Southern Mississippi. Supporters for the candidates will be separated in the audience.





5:15 p.m.

The doors to the venue will open in the next few minutes. Tonight’s debate takes places from the campus of The University of Southern Mississippi at the Joe Paul Theater in Thad Cochran Center. Here’s a look inside the venue at the setup for the evening.

4:45 p.m.

The stage is set and security sweeps have been completed. The University of Southern Mississippi is ready to host tonight’s statewide gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m.

The Mississippi debate team led by Bryon Brown of WJTV-TV and Greg Hurst WREG-TV just wrapped up their final walkthrough of the evening.

Tonight’s debate will be carried on the following television stations and Nexstar websites in Mississippi:

Radio stations carrying the debate are SuperTalk, Mississippi Public Broadcasting and Jackson State University.

If you’d like to make your voice heard during tonight’s debate, use the hashtag #MSGovDebate on Twitter.