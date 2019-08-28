Live Election Results Update:

<HR><center> Click here for results </center><HR>

Glitches in the 2019 runoff results laid mainly on the GOP side of the ticket. Machine irregularities in Lafayette County started off the day. Voters who clicked Bill Waller, Jr. for Governor automatically defaulted to a vote for Tate Reeves.

Regardless of who you vote for, make sure your vote is cast correctly. This happened to me this morning. As soon as the screen appeared, Reeves name was already marked. I started videoing after that. A poll worker said it happened to her as well. I ended up tapping the “x” to get it to clear, then I was able to cast my vote for Waller, Jr. #vote #wallerforgovernorETA: I called 1(800) 829-6786 Election Hotline and reported the issue. Posted by Ethan Peterson on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

8:43 pm- Tate Reeves wins GOP nominated Governor for Mississippi.

8:32 pm- Candidates in attorney generals are running almost neck and neck the in tonight’s runoff. State treasurer Lynn fitch just visited with her supporters. She has been with her family tonight watching the results. I asked her how she’s feeling about tonight she said she’s excited.

People here tonight tell me they support her because she pro-business, she’s a defender of the second amendment and crimefighter. But we are watching these numbers closely right now with 27 precincts reporting attorney Andy Taggart has 52 percent to Lynn Fitch’s 48.

8:20 pm – votes mid-evening weighed heavily in favor of Tate Reeves. There are roughly a dozen counties tipping the scales in favor of which candidate will make the runoff.

8:44 pm – Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has won the Republican nomination for governor, defeating ex-Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. in the runoff election.

9:30 pm – Lee Vance advanced with 17,315 or 60% of the voter versus 11,367 for Victor Mason. Vance has 60% of the vote which means he advances in the general election.

9:45 pm – Taggert says he will support Lynn Fitch in the general election for Attorney General.