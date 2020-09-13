JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will discuss the current situation and plan of action for Tropical Storm Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will also provide an update briefing at 4:30 p.m.
- Mississippi Aquarium to close on Tuesday ahead of Sally
- Governor Reeves holds press conference on Tropical Storm Sally
- Tropical Storm Watch expanded as Sally approaches Gulf Coast
