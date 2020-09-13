Governor Reeves holds press conference on Tropical Storm Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will discuss the current situation and plan of action for Tropical Storm Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will also provide an update briefing at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LATEST STORIES: