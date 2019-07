There have been a lot of showers in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning.

Conditions, compared to the original forecast, are not so bad, which was estimated to be 10-to-20 inches of rain to fall in Baton Rouge.

There are no major flooding issues in Baton Rouge.

Hurricane Barry moved ashore Saturday and we are almost 24-hours in. Still, more rain is on the way for the region, according to forecasters.