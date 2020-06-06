1  of  2
5:45 p.m. – Protesters left signs on the fence outside the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion.

5:30 p.m. – The Black Lives Matter Mississippi protest ended with final words from organizers.

4:30 p.m. – Protesters arrived at the Governor’s Mansion again. They held a moment of silence for George Floyd.

4:17 p.m. – Demonstrators marched past the Mississippi State Capitol and are heading toward the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson.

3:56 p.m. – Protesters are moving from the Governor’s Mansion to march through the downtown area in Jackson.

3:40 p.m. – One of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter protest said, “If Mississippi is ready for change, then America is ready for change.”

3:35 p.m. – A speaker at the Black Lives Matter protest brought up recent controversial decisions and comments made by leaders in Mississippi:

3:30 p.m. – Co-founders of the Black Lives Matter Mississippi shared their personal stories of experiencing racism in the state.

3:25 p.m. – A speaker at the Black Lives Matter protest in Jackson said, “When Mississippi moves, America moves.” The crowd started to chant, “Black lives matter!”

The protest continues outside the Governor’s Mansion in downtown Jackson.

3:15 p.m. – Protesters are listening to speakers as the demonstration continues outside the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson.

3:00 p.m. – The Black Lives Matter protest is underway in downtown Jackson outside the Governor’s Mansion.

2:50 p.m. – Demonstrators gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson to protest police brutality in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

The protest will start at 3:00 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Black Lives Matter Mississippi will hold a protest at the Governor’s Mansion in downtown Jackson on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The protest starts at 3:00 p.m.

Organizers said they are demanding change and will speak against injustices happening within the state.

