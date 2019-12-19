Live updates: President Trump impeached by US House of Representatives

UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. House has impeached President Donald Trump on a charge he abused the power of his office to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump becomes the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

A majority of the House then approve the second charge, obstruction of Congress. Democrats control the House, and the voting was mostly along party lines.

The charges against Trump will next go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January. Trump, who says he’s done nothing wrong, would almost certainly be acquitted there.

UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) – A majority in U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump on the charge of abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of his political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

With voting still underway, Trump is on track to become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. After voting on the first article of impeachment is complete, the House will vote on the second charge, obstruction of Congress.

Impeachment would send the charges to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial early next year.

Trump has said he has done nothing wrong and denounces the impeachment as a “witch hunt,” a “hoax” and a “sham.”

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House of Representatives is about to vote on Impeachment.

After a month of debate, the House will finish its argument Wednesday and likely vote on the two Articles of Impeachment brought against President Donald Trump. The House Rules Committee voted to approve six hours of debate on the House floor Wednesday: 3 hours each for Democrats and Republicans.

President Trump faces articles of impeachment related to his conduct in connection with Ukraine, one charging him with abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET for a breakdown on the impeachment vote.

Trump, who would be just the third U.S. president to be impeached, on Tuesday fired off a furious letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing the “vicious crusade” against him, but he also acknowledged he was powerless to stop the expected outcome.

If the House votes Wednesday to impeach Trump, as expected, the process then moves to the Senate, which would then hold a trial early next year.